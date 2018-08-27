Genevieve Nnaji releases the official trailer for her upcoming movie, “Lionheart.”

Genevieve Nnaji’s ‘Lionheart’ will be premiered at TIFF 2018

Running a company can be challenging, especially if you are a female in a male-dominated industry. Looking to prove her worth, Adaeze (played by Genevieve Nnaji) steps up to the challenge when her father (Pete Edochie), Chief Ernest Obiagu is forced to take a step back due to health issues. Ironically, he appoints his crude and eccentric brother, Godswill (Nkem Owoh), instead to run the company with his young daughter. Complications arise when they discover that the family business is in dire financial straits and both Adaeze and Godswill try to save the company in their own way to crazy and often hilarious results. Other reputable actors are also featured in the movie including Peter ‘PSquare’.