Life & Arts
MultiChoice lists 20 students for Talent Factory Academy
MultiChoice regional Academy Director, Femi Odugbemi
MultiChoice has released the list of 20 students chosen as the first intakes of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy. The candidates were chosen after a two-month long process of short listing from over 3 000 entries from Nigeria and Ghana. This was followed by a rigorous interview and adjudication process by a group of film…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...