OkadaBooks for the week

It’s a new week. OkadaBooks has got your week days covered with fascinating reads that will inspire, educate and make you laugh till tears come out of your eyes.

Sit back, relax and check out these exciting books:

Kiss My Pout by Morountodun Olasehinde-Williams



Caution: This is not your average teenage romance story.

Eva did not grow up with the normal teenage hormones. She is an adult in a teenager’s body. Her friends gush about teenage models, boyfriends and happy endings, but Eva is as realistic as life and death.

Do hard-hearted teenage sassy girls like Eva fall in love?

Click here to find out. It’s FREE!

The Marriage Ultimatum by TM David-West



Life dealt Kaine a huge blow when she lost her parents and got an unwanted child from her step-sister, Anwuli. Left with no money or job, Kaine had to go into a marriage of convenience with Dominic.

Falling in love with Dominic was never part of the plan for Kaine; especially not with the big secret she is keeping from Dominic. She is now left to choose between love and her step-sister’s baby.

Click here to download for FREE!

Letters to my Past Self by Toluwalase Awoyemi



If you could write a letter to your past self, what would it be?

This author had some letters to deliver to her past self and it was served hot in brutal truths.

There are some life changing and relatable experiences, mixed with some stories that could inspire you and have your belly rumbling with laughter.

It might even inspire you to write your own letter too.

Download here for FREE!

Haunted by Kiru Taye



Buckle your seat belts because mystery, suspense and romance is always a good combination.

Somma and David were happily married and in love until David died in a tragic accident. However, his death did not hinder the love making at nights. The plot gets even thicker when she thinks her dead husband might not be dead after all.

Click here to download for ₦200 only; it’s worth it!