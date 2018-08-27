LMSN launches search for female talents in Nigeria

As part of its strategic step to discover the next generation of enterprising female leader in Nigeria and in indeed Africa, Luxury Model Search Nigeria (LMSN) has officially launched the search for talents in Nigeria.

Luxury Model Search Nigeria, unlike traditional beauty pageants and model searches, can be recognised today as the definitive platform where outstanding young women can break into the exciting world of fashion, and entertainment to carve out successful careers for themselves through a simple casting process.

Suzzie Odeniyi, CEO and founder of the brand, speaking at the launch of the brand in Lagos, said the platform was set up in order to help young girls achieve their dreams.

According to her “We are not just in search of the typical size zero girls but curvy girls who are the ideal Nigerian woman. We hope to find the best girl who can use the opportunity to create a platform to inspire young girls in Africa.

“We want them to know that that it is possible for them to have big dreams and achieve them, that they can be anything they want to be once they put their minds to it. We are more than just a beauty pageant,” she said.

LMSN is an affiliate of Suzzie D Celebrity Network, which organises, promotes and supports diverse cultural activities in the field of international model searches and beauty pageants. The model search is also linked with Most Beautiful Girl in the World, guaranteeing winners international exposure in their chosen fields.

The competition is aimed at discovering the next female leader and is opened to girls aged 18-25.

KELECHI EWUZIE