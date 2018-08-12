Terra Kulture earns 2018 Tripadvisor certificate of excellence

Leading arts, culture, lifestyle, and educational center in Nigeria, Terra Kulture has announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence. Now in its eighth year, the achievement celebrates businesses that have earned great traveller reviews on the TripAdvisor platform over the past year. Certificate of Excellence recipients over the years include attractions, restaurants and accommodations located all over the world that have continually delivered quality customer experience.

Bolanle Austen-Peters, the former attorney who founded Terra Kulture had this to say: “It gives us great pleasure to announce that we have just been awarded with the 2018 Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor. Terra Kulture is a multiple TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence recipient and we’d like to thank YOU, our customers, art enthusiasts, sponsors and patrons for your unflinching support over the past 15 years. We couldn’t possibly have done all this without you”

Also speaking on the Certificate of Excellence was Heather Leisman, Vice President of Industry Marketing, TripAdvisor, who said: “TripAdvisor is excited to announce the recipients of the 2018 Certificate of Excellence, which celebrates experiences and other travel businesses that have consistently received strong praise and ratings on the world’s largest travel site”.

“This recognition allows us to publicly honor businesses that are actively engaging with customers and using feedback to help travelers identify and confidently book the perfect trip” she went on to say.

The Certificate of Excellence accounts for the quality and quantity of reviews submitted by travelers on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.