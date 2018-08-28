Social Good Summit Lagos, holds Sep 7 in Lagos

The second edition of Social Good Summit Lagos holds on September 7, 2018 at the Muson Center, Lagos.

Social Good Summit Lagos is a platform that connects innovators, change-makers, Sustainable Development Goals SDGs leaders and advocates from corporations, non-profits, government, universities, industry bodies, social enterprises to unanimously discuss ideas, share stories and inspire others to take actions towards the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs in Lagos and Nigeria at large.

The summit with the theme: Bridging The Gap #2030NOW has curated sessions that will feature speakers and panelists who are successfully bridging the gap in their industries and are taking actions with the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs.

They include Samuel Bwalya, UNDP country director, Orelope Adefulire, SA to President on Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, Gossy Ukanwoke Founder, BAU R&D and President, EduTech, Seun Onigbinde, Co-Founder, Budgit, Osayi Alile, CEO, ACT Foundation, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, Founder/CEO of Rise Networks), Mories Atoki Senior Manager – Sustainability and Climate Change, PwC Nigeria, Oluseyi Ojurongbe, Manager Sahara Foundation and Babajide Duroshola, Community Manager Technical Talents at Andela

The conference will give participants the opportunity to meet, network, and collaborate with young, upwardly mobile individuals who are leading the change and creating impact in diverse sustainable development goals and sectors.

Social Good Summit Lagos is powered by Plus Social Good and United Nations Foundation.

Community Partners include NG Youth SDGs, Susty Vibes and International Climate Change Development Initiative

Media Partners include Business Day, The Guardian, Connect Nigeria

Attendance is free!

Follow the conversation online #2030NOW #SGSLagos18

Twitter: @socialgoodlagos

Instagram: @socialgoodlagos

Facebook: Social Good Lagos

Website: summit.socialgoodlagos.org