Jim Iyke arrested at Lagos Airport for assaulting airline staff

by IFEOMA OKEKE

August 27, 2018 | 5:34 pm
Police at the domestic terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International airport (MMA2), Lagos on Monday afternoon arrested Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke for slapping a security operative of Dana Air. Investigations revealed that Iyke who was late for Lagos-Abuja 12:25 pm flight wanted to hurry his way into the aircraft but he was stopped by Dana…

