Markets
Access Bank to pay N28.93bn interim dividend as H1 pre-tax profit moderates
Access Bank Plc on Wednesday August 29 released its consolidated and separate financial statements for the first-half (H1) period ended June 30, 2018 with a proposal to pay 25kobo dividend. The group reported gross earnings of N253.024billion in H1’18 as against N246.575billion in H1’2017. The bank’s profit before income tax (PBT) decreased to N45.842billion from…
Big Read |
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...