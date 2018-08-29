Access Bank to pay N28.93bn interim dividend as H1 pre-tax profit moderates

Access Bank Plc on Wednesday August 29 released its consolidated and separate financial statements for the first-half (H1) period ended June 30, 2018 with a proposal to pay 25kobo dividend. The group reported gross earnings of N253.024billion in H1’18 as against N246.575billion in H1’2017. The bank’s profit before income tax (PBT) decreased to N45.842billion from…