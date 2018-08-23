Analysts’ views on Customs Street this week

After posting ten straight negative closes lately, the Nigerian stock market is still not looking good to produce positive stories this week, according to analysts’ views complied by Iheanyi Nwachukwu.

This week, United Capital Plc analysts expect the market to remain largely downbeat due to a continued absence of bullish triggers. Also, we expect investors to take profit during early trades ahead of the holiday.

Despite the Dangote Cement-driven recovery witnessed at week closed August 17, 2018, Vetiva Capital analysts still foresee a return to negative territory by this week “given that underlying investor apathy remains in the market.” They had expected milder losses at the start of the week.

In line with Vetiva outlook this week, Custom Street traded lower by 1.71percent on Monday August 20, 2018 as declined stocks outnumbered advancers. The Lagos Bourse performance has been largely driven by brewing political risk coupled with some underwhelming first-half (H1) 2018 earnings released lately.

GTI Research analysts’ expectation for equities this trading week is mixed. “We encourage investors to trade cautiously in the short to medium term, amid continued profit-taking resulting from political uncertainty. However, we believe that buying stocks with strong fundamentals at the current lows prices holds better potentials in the medium-to-long-term,” according to GTI Research.

Access Bank economic intelligence team expects the bearish performance seen last week to be sustained “as investors continue to take profit following some less-than-stellar corporate scorecards releases.”

Cordros Capital research said their outlook for equities in the near-to-medium term remains conservative, “in the absence of a near term one-off positive catalyst; and more so, amidst brewing political concerns. However, stable macroeconomic fundamentals remain supportive of recovery in the long term.”