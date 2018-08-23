Banks record N1.6trn worth of ATM transactions

Increasing interest of bank customers in the use of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) helps to swell the volume and value of transactions across that electronic payment channel, BusinessDay check shows.

The volume of transactions through the ATM reached 217.417 million in the second-quarter (Q2) of 2018 and valued at N1.603 trillion, according to ePayment channels data from the Nigeria banking sector.

Interestingly, no fewer than 168.618 million transactions valued at N19.090 trillion were done through the Nigerian Inter Bank Settlement System Instant Payment (NIP), while 8.769 million transactions valued at N3.57 trillion went through Nigerian Electronic Fund Transfer (NEFT).

Bank Web channels recorded the least dealings as only 9.83 million transactions valued at N53.255 billion were done. There were 67.22 million PoS transactions valued at N543.62 billion, while 20.686 million of Mobile Payments transactions valued at N410.56 billion were done in the same period.

A cursory look at monthly data on Electronic Payment Channels in the second quarter under review, it reveals that the month of May recorded the highest volume of ATM transactions numbering 75.19 million and valued at N559.35 billion.

In the month of June, there were 71.27 million ATM transactions across banks valued at N520.62 billion, while in April, there were 70.947 million ATM transactions valued at N523.18 billion.

Also in the same second-quarter period the banking sector recorded 2,268,247 cheques transactions valued at N1.279 trillion. Cheques transactions of 798,737 in the month of May were highest and valued at N446.44 billion; followed by 737,353 cheques transactions in April valued at N435.01 billion, and 732,157 of same transactions in June worth N397.623 billion.

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data show that a total volume of 509.668 million transactions valued at N32.90 trillion were recorded in the second-quarter.

In terms of credit to private sector, NBS data shows the total value of credit allocated by the bank stood at N15.34 trillion as of Q2 2018. Oil and Gas and Manufacturing sectors got credit allocation of N3.45 trillion and N2.02 trillion to record the highest credit allocation as at the period under review.