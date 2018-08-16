Markets
Capital market upbeat over planned NSE demutualisation
The Nigeria capital market is in the process of making history as the planned demutualisation of the exchange is expected to bring the capital market of Africa’s largest economy on a par with other international jurisdictions, result in enhanced governance, transparency and visibility while attracting strategic partners, investors and good quality issuers. Endurance Okafor, BusinessDay’s…
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...