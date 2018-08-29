Markets
CBN gears up lending as commercial banks shy away
In the last one year, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has geared up its lending activities to the private sector as commercial banks scaled back their lending activities according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The CBN’s credit to the private sector experienced a 12.79 percent growth to N6.42 trillion in…
Analysis
Isa Ali “Pantami” and giant strides in the Nigerian IT sector
At the time I wrote my essay entitled “Isa Ali “Pantami”: A Role Model of Leadership in Nigeria” published in...