Markets
CBN meets inter-bank forex needs with $210m
The foreign exchange needs of end users at the inter-bank market were met as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustained its intervention by injecting yet another sum of $210 million into various market segments on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. At Tuesday’s trading, the Bank offered the sum of $100,000,000 as wholesale interventions and allocated…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...