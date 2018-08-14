Markets

CBN meets inter-bank forex needs with $210m

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 14, 2018 | 7:26 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The foreign exchange needs of end users at the inter-bank market were met as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) sustained its intervention by injecting yet another sum of $210 million into various market segments on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. At Tuesday’s trading, the Bank offered the sum of $100,000,000 as wholesale interventions and allocated…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

August 14, 2018 | 7:26 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

African economy: the limits of leapfrogging

KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner