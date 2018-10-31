Markets

CBN restructures department

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

October 31, 2018 | 8:00 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday restructured the banking and payments system department, which has resulted in the creation of two departments, namely, Banking Services Department (BKSD) and Payments System Management Department (PSMD). This is part of its mandate to efficiently deliver on its strategic objective as banker to the Federal Government and…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by HOPE MOSES-ASHIKE

October 31, 2018 | 8:00 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria

It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...



Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond