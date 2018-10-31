Markets
CBN restructures department
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday restructured the banking and payments system department, which has resulted in the creation of two departments, namely, Banking Services Department (BKSD) and Payments System Management Department (PSMD). This is part of its mandate to efficiently deliver on its strategic objective as banker to the Federal Government and…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...