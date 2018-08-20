Markets
Equity flow from U.S ETFs down 80 percent
The flow of funds into the United States (US) Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) tracking the Nigerian Equity market has continued to decline over the past two weeks, according to a report from Bloomberg on the U.S.-listed emerging market ETFs. Equity flow declined by 80 percent to a loss of $1.8 million last week compared to…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...