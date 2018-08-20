Markets

Equity flow from U.S ETFs down 80 percent

by Sobechukwu Eze & Omobola Adu

August 21, 2018 | 3:05 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The flow of funds into the United States (US) Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) tracking the Nigerian Equity market has continued to decline over the past two weeks, according to a report from Bloomberg on the U.S.-listed emerging market ETFs. Equity flow declined by 80 percent to a loss of $1.8 million last week compared to…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by Sobechukwu Eze & Omobola Adu

August 21, 2018 | 3:05 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle

Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner