FBN Holdings Plc: Profit growth driven by increase in non-interest income
Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, managing director, CEO, FBN Holdings Plc
First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc just released its half year ended June 30th 2018 financial results that showed improvement in key ratio as the lender is gradually surmounting the headwinds caused by an economic downturn of 2016. For example, there have been remarkable improvements in asset quality as non performing loans (NPLs) and impairment…
90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle
Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...