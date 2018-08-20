Markets

FBN Holdings Plc: Profit growth driven by increase in non-interest income

by BALA AUGIE

August 21, 2018 | 4:05 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation
Adesola Kazeem Adeduntan, managing director, CEO, FBN Holdings Plc

First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc just released its half year ended June 30th 2018 financial results that showed improvement in key ratio as the lender is gradually surmounting the headwinds caused by an economic downturn of 2016. For example, there have been remarkable improvements in asset quality as non performing loans (NPLs) and impairment…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by BALA AUGIE

August 21, 2018 | 4:05 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

90 [ninety] candles for Dr. J.K. Randle

Continued from last week. When John Campbell served as the Ambassador of the United States of America to Nigeria from...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner