FX utilisation for invisible trade up 52% to $12.48bn in 2017

Aggregate foreign exchange utilisation rose by 9.7 per cent to $27.64 billion in 2017 compared to $25.19 billion in 2016 according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The CBN’s 2017 annual report revealed that visible imports declined by 16.1 per cent to $15.16 billion, from $18.07 billion in 2016, and accounted for 54.8 per…