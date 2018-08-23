GDL launches low-risk ‘Money Market Fund’ for just N10, 000

Growth and Development Asset Management Limited (GDL) is doubling-down on its commitment to provide first-rate financial solutions to corporate and private investors with the announcement of the launch of its ‘One Billion Naira Money Market Fund’ which opens for subscription on Wednesday, 15 August, 2018.

The ‘GDL Money Market Fund’ is an open-ended mutual fund authorized and registered in Nigeria as a Unit Trust Scheme under Section 160 of the Investment and Securities Act (‘ISA’) that invests in broadly diversified short-term money market portfolios ranging from treasury bills, commercial papers, and banker acceptances.

With a minimum investment of N10, 000, the low-risk fund can be bought and sold throughout its existence. Unlike some other investments, the ‘GDL Money Market Fund’ also offers regular income to investors.

Kolawole Ayeye, group managing director/CEO of GDL in his presentation said “GDL is set to become one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Nigeria, and we have shown our commitment to improving lives and providing financial solutions to commercial ventures across Nigeria.”

“Our professional managers are skilled and experienced in the industry and we will ensure effective management of the fund – with GDL your investment is secure,” he added.

There is no maximum limit on the amount to be invested. All you need to do is ensure that additional investments are not less than 1,000 Naira. The benefits of the ‘GDL Money Market Fund’ are enormous for all investor classes in the country with the flexibility of the investment and higher yielding interest rates than standard banks.