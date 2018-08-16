Markets
GTB plans to grow earnings from loan yields, ex Nigeria operations in 2018
Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank), Nigeria’s second largest bank by branch network, plans to grow its earnings from loan yields and also from operations outside of Nigeria. This was disclosed to BusinessDay on Tuesday, 14th August 2018, during the bank’s half year conference with Chief Executive Segun Agbaje. The bank expects to boost loans to…
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...