How CBN’s policies sustain inflation rate decline

Although the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is yet to achieve 6-9 percent inflation target band, its various policies and interventions have significantly brought down the rate at which prices increase over time.

All economists agree that stagflation is a difficult condition for policymakers to deal with. Stagflation occurs when a country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is falling or stagnant while unemployment and inflation are rising simultaneously.

Some economists have argued that no single macroeconomic policy can address rising inflation and slow growth simultaneously, because fighting inflation may require implementing policies that might, in the short term, be inimical to economic growth, whereas expansionary policies to stimulate growth usually worsen inflation.

Nigeria’s economy faced a classical case of “stagflation” when, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), GDP growth decelerated by 0.36 percent and 2.1 percent in the first and second quarters of 2016, respectively.

Moreover, the rate of price inflation for the months of September and October 2016 were 17.9 percent and 18.3 percent, respectively, while official statistics also indicate that the country’s unemployment rate increased to 12.1 percent and 13.3 percent during the first and second quarters of 2016.

During the period, there was over 70 percent drop in the price of crude oil, which contributes the largest share of the country’s foreign exchange reserves and Federal Government revenues. Nigeria slipped into recession for the first time in more than two decades in August 2016.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was faced with the challenge of implementing monetary policy during a period characterized by stagflation, high inflation with negative growth in real GDP.

The CBN introduced various policies and interventions, which today have curbed tension and brought stability in the economy.

Some of the policies include the adoption of demand management through the restriction of forex for imports of goods that can be produced in Nigeria and withdrawal of the de facto subsidy for the importation of 41 non-essential commodities with unfolding successes. The policy was vigorously criticised by stakeholders but has helped in reduction of import bills.

The CBN also took a number of actions to stabilize the exchange rate amidst escalated pressures from speculators, bettors, round-trippers and rent-seekers. The introduction of Investors-Exporters (I&E) FX Window in April 2017 increased the transparency of the market and has helped stabilise the rates.

Recently, the CBN increased dollar sales to bureaux de change (BDCs) by 50 percent, from $40,000 twice weekly to $60,000 thrice weekly. It also mandated all Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to buy and sell foreign exchange to travellers (both customers and non-customers) over the counter upon presentation of relevant, valid travel documents such as visa and ticket.

As part of its mandate to ensure monetary and price stability, the CBN embarked on a cycle of tightening to rein in inflation, with Monetray Policy Rate (MPR) hiked in July 2016 from 12 percent to the prevailing 14 percent.

Godwin Emefiele, governor of CBN, had expected to see inflation rate drop to very low double-digit or high single-digit levels this year.

As it is, the apex bank is not far from achieving single-digit inflation with the inflation rate currently at 11.14 percent.

Nigeria’s inflation year-on-year slowed marginally to 11.14 percent in July from 11.23 percent the previous month, but still remains well above the 6-9 percent preferred band.

Taiwo Oyedele, head, Tax and Regulatory Services, PWC, said the stability of the exchange rate has helped to reduce imported inflationary pressures. Unfortunately but realistically, he said, the rising unemployment rate has a downward pressure on inflation coupled with the tight monetary policy measures of the CBN.

“I expect the decline in inflation rate to continue but marginally such that it will be quite some time before we achieve a single-digit inflation rate,” Oyedele told BusinessDay.

Uche Joe Uwaleke, professor of finance and capital markets/chair, banking and finance department, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, attributed the steady decline in inflation to favourable CBN policies including the introduction of the Investors and Exporters Window, tight monetary policy stance since July 2016, regular intervention in the forex market on the strength of healthy external reserves, and strategic interventions in agriculture, notably the Anchor Borrower Programme.

The Anchor Borrower Programme (ABP), which targets agriculture, is one of the CBN’s intervention prigrammes targeted at specific high-impact sectors in a bid to support the Federal Government in diversifying the economy away from over-dependence on oil revenues for financing the budget and source of FX inflows. It is consistent with the apex bank’s development agenda under Emefiele.

The ABP is designed to support small-holder farmers by providing them with the requisite training, tools and funds at single-digit interest rates, which will enable improved cultivation of key agricultural items such as maize, soybeans, rice, cotton and wheat.

The programme, which began in November 2015, also provides a ready market for farmers by linking them with credible off-takers and processors of their produce.

Two years into its implementation, the programme has contributed to the creation of an estimated 890,000 direct and 2.6 million indirect jobs.

As at February this year, the CBN, in partnership with state governments and several private sector groups, had disbursed a cumulative sum of N55.526 billion to over 250,000 farmers who cultivated almost 300,000 hectares of farmland for rice, wheat, maize, cotton, soybeans, cassava.

Apart from ABP, there are other initiatives – like the Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme and Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) – which are proving to be successful in several states.

The result of these policies and interventions is that currently, there has been steady decline in inflation, rebound in oil prices and increase in production level, as well as continued stability in the foreign exchange market.

However, some analysts say it is unlikely for the rate to hit the single-digit line in 2018, giving security issues in food producing states in Nigeria coupled with the wearing base effect as the reasons. FSDH Research said attaining single-digit inflation rate is now unlikely.

Ayodele Akinwunmi, head of research, FSDH Merchant Bank Limited, said, the base effect is the major driver of the decline in the inflation rate. This means that prices of consumer good items increased at a slower rate in the current year than in the previous year.

“The spike in the food prices in the last three months has shifted the inflation curve and we expect the inflation rate to remain around 11 percent for the remainin part of the year 2018”, Akinwunmi said.

Uwaleke of Nasarawa State University expects a reversal in the downward trajectory of headline inflation due to pre-election spending, implementation of the 2018 budget, public servants’ wage increase expected before the end of the year, waning base effects, negative impact of herdsmen attacks on farming communities if not checked, and global developments, especially the interest rates hike in the US which is triggering capital outflows and depleting external reserves.

