The Leadway Accounts: Inside Nigeria’s most profitable insurer
Oye Hassan-Odukale, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Leadway Assurance Company Limited.
It’s been a tough ride for insurers in the past three years, as they operate in an environment fraught with weak consumer spending, volatile currency, and double digit inflation rate. Yet in those periods, Leadway Assurance Company Limited have been flourishing, thanks to a talented workforce, an excellent assets allocation strategy, efficient underwriting capacity,…
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...