Markets
Market hits 13 month low as year-to-date loss approaches 10%
The stock market was down 0.11 percent at noon today, pushing the index to levels last seen in July 2017. The year to date performance for the index at noon was -9.55 percent, taking total market losses this year to N611 billion. The market this year has not been short of economic headwinds from the…
Analysis
Why hotel room rates may not reach the $300 mark soon
With a seeming scramble for market share by international brands, the Nigerian hotel market is truly burgeoning. The market features...