Notore chemical losses swell to N3.9bn

The financial performance of Notore Chemical appears to be deteriorating as company financial results for the nine months ended in June 2018 shows dwindling revenue and deeper losses.

The company reported a drop in revenue to N20.53 billion in June this year. Loss after tax increased by 5.4 percent to N3.9 billion in June 2018 which contributed to a 7.7 percent drop in total equity from N50.6 billion to N46.7 billion during the same period.

Along with a drop in revenue, cost of sales also declined by around 33.3 percent from N18.6 billion in June 2017 to N12.4 billion June this year. The decline in cost of sales was largely attributable to the 16 percent drop in Staff cost which fell by around N300 million and a huge deduction of N3.9 billion from cost of sales for exceptional items.

According to Notore, the exceptional item is in respect of Export Expansion Grant confirmed receivable from the Federal Government of Nigeria on the cumulative export sales made by the Company over the years 2011 -2016. These claims have been verified by the Federal Government and are awaiting settlement via Promissory Notes under the government Promissory Note Payment Programme.

Although gross profit expanded this year to N8.1 billion from N7.1 billion last year, operating profit still declined this year to N3.75 billion from N4.06 billion last year. The drop in operating profit was caused by a significant jump of 28 percent in administrative expenses from N3.2 billion to N4.1 billion.

The fertilizer company which is operationally profitable still reported deeper losses in its bottom line this year due to the high finance costs. Net finance cost was as high as N7.69 billion in June 2018, leading to a loss before tax of N3.93 billion for Notore Chemical.

The company has failed to report a profit before tax since 2013 when it earned N1.69 billion as profit before tax in the 9 months financial statement for 2013. The company is currently immersed in debt with short and long term borrowings rising to the tune of N75.6 billion this year, up from N72.9 billion in June 2017. Both its current and non-current borrowings are financed with only bank borrowings which explain the high finance cost of the company.

Short term borrowings account for N53.9 billion out of the N75.6 billion debt load. By refinancing these debts at lower yields through commercial papers, the company may be able to reduce the finance cost it is currently carrying on its books. The company will also need to restructure its short term debt to long term debt to reduce the current liquidity issues in its balance sheet.

The company reported negative working capital of –N55.3 billion in June 2018, up from –N51.77 billion at this time last year. But non-current assets exceeded the non-current liabilities by around N102 billion. If the company were to convert a significant chunk of its borrowings to long term debt, it will immediately become liquid and while still remaining solvent.

Retained earnings for the company also deteriorated further from -N19.88 billion in June 2017 to -N23.8 billion this year as losses continue to mount.

Notore Chemical is a fertilizer producing company that manufactures and supplies fertilizers to farmers locally and internationally. The firm produces NPK, Urea and Ammonia. Up to 99 percent of the company’s revenue in the last two years is directly from sales of Urea and other chemicals and 99 percent of sales are in Nigeria alone. The non-diversification of revenue sources and market may be a cause for concern for investors.

Notore last Thursday made a debut stock market listing by way of introduction that added about N100 billion to the market cap of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

EMEKA UCHEAGA & MICHEAL ANI