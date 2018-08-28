Markets
Oando eyes growth after curbing debt
Oando Plc is looking to boost crude oil output from 2019 as the company aims to settle its $2.5 billion debt burden built up through the 2014 acquisition of oil and gas assets from U.S. giant ConocoPhillips. The company’s debt will be almost 90 percent lower by the third quarter (Q3) of 2019 of which…
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...