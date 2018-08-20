Spread between 10-year FGN bonds, 12 months Treasury widest since February 2016

For the first time in 2 years, the interest rate spread between the average 10-year FGN Bonds and average 12 months Treasury bills in Nigeria is greater than 3 percentage points according to data compiled from Bloomberg.

The average 10 year FGN bond yield rose to 14.3 percent while the average 12 months Treasury bills yield dropped to 11.2 percent at market close yesterday, increasing the gap between the two sovereign debt yields to 3.08 percent, its highest level since February 2016.

Treasury bill yields have been dropping precipitously since last year as the monthly declines in inflation allowed the federal government to drop short term borrowing rate.

In August 2017, Treasury bill rate was as high as 18.5 percent but it has lost 7.3 percentage points as yield dropped to 11.2 percent. The 10 year bond yield only declined marginally from 16.8 percent in August last year to 14.3 percent yesterday which helped to create the wide spread.

Looking at historical trend, yield spreads between treasury bills of different maturity dates may show how investors are looking at the economic conditions.

Widening spreads between the 10 year bond yield and the 12 month Treasury bill rate typically lead to a positive yield curve, indicating stable economic conditions in the future. On the other hand, when spreads contract, it could be a signal that worsening economic conditions may be coming, resulting in a flattening of the yield curve.

Vivian Alozie a Research analyst at Capital Bancorp said, “we are finally seeing a normalization of the yield curve. The yield curve was inverted for the better part of the last two years as Treasury bill rate rose rapidly to provide a real investment return for investors. Investors who were uninterested in buying Treasury bill at rates lower than the inflation had to be satisfied with higher investment return. As inflation continues to trend downwards, we expect to see the yield curve normalize in the fixed income market.”

“Although treasury bill rates have been dropping all year long, we still think it is very attractive for foreign investors who are seeking high yield returns in emerging markets”, said Faith Ogedengbe, Research Analyst, GDL Asset Management.

“We have still seen a lot of inflows into treasury bills this year despite lower returns than were available last year. Now that the yield curve has normalized, we should start to see more long term investing in the country as investors again chase higher yields at fixed income market,” Ogedengbe added.

Emeka Ucheaga and Sobechukwu Eze