Stanbic IBTC sees politics as ‘Key Risk’ to second half income 

by MICHEAL ANI

August 21, 2018 | 2:26 am
The political environment, declining yields on government securities and low deposit growth are “key risks” to income in the second half of 2018, Stanbic IBTC said yesterday in a presentation on its website following the release of Half Year (H1) results. The second tier lender revised its Full Year deposit-growth target to 5 percent – 10…

