Markets
Stanbic IBTC trades 72mn shares in cross deal
Some 72 million shares of Stanbic IBTC Holding were sold at N49.5 each on the stock exchange, Tuesday in a cross deal valued at about N3.6 billion. A cross trade is a practice where buy and sell orders for the same asset are offset without recording the trade on the exchange, an activity that is…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...