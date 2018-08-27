Markets

Stanbic IBTC trades 72mn shares in cross deal

by MICHAEL ANI

August 28, 2018 | 1:58 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Some 72 million shares of Stanbic IBTC Holding were sold at N49.5 each on the stock exchange, Tuesday in a cross deal valued at about N3.6 billion. A cross trade is a practice where buy and sell orders for the same asset are offset without recording the trade on the exchange, an activity that is…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by MICHAEL ANI

August 28, 2018 | 1:58 pm
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy

President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...


Top 100 (300 x250)

Top Stories

BRIU

Diamond

Election Banner