Financial markets resume after holiday with naira depreciating marginally

The Nigerian financial markets resumed on Thursday after the public holiday with the local currency depreciating marginally by N0.10k at the investors and exporters forex window.

After trading on Thursday, naira closed at N362.60k per dollar as against N362.50k/$ traded on Monday before the holiday, data from FMDQ indicated.

Naira also weakened at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment of the foreign exchange market as it closed at N360 per dollar, losing N1.00k compared to N359/$ traded on Monday.

However, the nation’s currency remained the same at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) official window trading at N306.10k, the same level since last week. Traders see naira remain the same next week supported by central bank interventions.