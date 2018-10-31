Market Report
Naira appreciates as CBN injects $210m into inter-bank market
The nation’s currency on Tuesday appreciated against the U.S dollar across the segments of the foreign exchange market as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervened in the inter-bank market with a total of $210 million. Naira gained N0.26k against the dollar as it closed at N363.32k per dollar on Tuesday compared to N363.58k/$ traded…
Big Read
Analysis
Agenda 63: A guide to restructuring Nigeria
It is time to put Agenda 63 on the table. Nigeria went into the post-independence period with a constitution that can...