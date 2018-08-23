Wapic Insurance drives safety advocacy on Nigerian roads

Underwriting firm, Wapic Insurance Plc has commenced a vehicular intelligence campaign that emphasizes road rules and discipline, as essential for safety on our roads. The Company is touched by the rate of accidents on Nigerian roads, and believes that enhancing road user’s knowledge and compliance would boost safety and increase happiness.

The campaign, tagged “Road Sense” is a 3-month long advocacy conceived to encourage and entrench safe-road use culture among Nigerians. Specifically, the digital instructive awareness drive will promote knowledge of the road signs and encourage the different categories of road users to respect the meaning of the signs on our roads in our daily endeavours.

“Road-Sense” is an attitudinal-change online campaign dedicated to promoting safety on Nigerian road by calling Nigerians to responsibility. The initiative is sequel to the highly successful “Safety-on-Wheels” campaign executed by Wapic Insurance in partnership with some notable government and security agencies including the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC) and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) in February.

Unlike the ‘Safety-On-Wheels’ campaign, which enlightened over 1000 drivers about safe road-use practices, importance of adherence to road traffic regulations and appropriate road as well as vehicle maintenance cultures, “Road-Sense”seeks to reach a broader audience across the different demographics.

According to Adeyinka Adekoya, the Company’s managing director “many road users do not really know the rules of the road or understand the signs. This results in bad driving habits as well as inappropriate road-use culture that cause accidents”.

As an educational advocacy campaign, “Road Sense” seeks to change the current road-use culture in Nigeria by calling everyone to responsibility through awareness and knowledge of the different road signs and what they represent for every category of road users, including motorists and commuters as many drivers in Nigeria do not really understand the rules of the road and thus are unable to abide by the rules, which leads to bad driving habits and ultimately accidents. The ultimate plan is to educate as well as encourage sensible behaviors and habits on the roads.

Wapic Insurance is a vociferous advocate of proactive risk avoidance. The underwriting firm, which boasts an enviable record of claims payment, is a prime promoter of initiatives that empower people with relevant knowledge and apposite skills that reduce road accidents in Nigeria.

As a socially responsible corporate citizen with focus on thematic areas of Health, Education, Social Empowerment and Environment, Wapic Insurance is nationally and internationally acknowledged for its defining roles and social interventions that have consistently enhanced the quality of living and humanity.

Through its numerous interventions, the company is committed to driving social progression and instituting safe-road use culture in Nigerians, by ensuring that motorists, passengers and pedestrians have adequate knowledge about road-use commandments that guide traffic interactions.