Retail
FG’s LPG policy reduces kerosene importation, consumption by 19%
The Federal Government’s drive to encourage the consumption of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) popularly known as cooking gas may be the reason for the decline of household kerosene imports and consumption. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Kerosene importation reduced by 19 percent to 110.7 million litres in the first half of 2018…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...