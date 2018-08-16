Retail

FG’s LPG policy reduces kerosene importation, consumption by 19%

by BUNMI BAILEY

August 16, 2018 | 12:37 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

The Federal Government’s drive to encourage the consumption of Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) popularly known as cooking gas may be the reason for the decline of household kerosene imports and consumption. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Kerosene importation reduced by 19 percent to 110.7 million litres in the first half of 2018…

login to view this content or Register here
Tags:

by BUNMI BAILEY

August 16, 2018 | 12:37 am
  |     |     |   Start Conversation

Big Read |  
Analysis

Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration

The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...


MTN Banner ADS 2

Top Stories

BRIU

WSE

Election Banner