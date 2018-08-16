Retail

Retail inflation eases to 9-month low in July on cheaper food items

by Business standard

August 16, 2018 | 12:39 am
Retail inflation fell to 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review. In the last two reviews RBI has raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next…

