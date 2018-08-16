Retail
Retail inflation eases to 9-month low in July on cheaper food items
Retail inflation fell to 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review. In the last two reviews RBI has raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next…
|
Big Read |
|
Analysis
Eligible customers: Implementing the declaration
The Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) of 2005 sets the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) on the journey towards...