CWG to launch Entersekt product line into Nigerian market
CWG Plc , a pan-African provider of information and communications technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Entersekt, a globally recognized innovator in mobile-first fintech solutions. In line with its commitment to continuously offer cutting-edge technology solutions, CWG will provide Entersekt’s full suite of mobile-centred security and payments enablement products to banks and other enterprises…
African economy: the limits of leapfrogging
KotiogoNg’usilo vividly remembers the first time he saw a car. It was the 1950s and Mr Ng’usilo, a hunter-gatherer from...