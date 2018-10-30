1000 ex-airways workers receive benefits

Ex-staff of the Nigeria Airways Limited have started receiving bank alerts for the part payment of their severance benefits.

This is coming barely few days after the conclusion of the verification exercise held in the three zones of the country, Lagos, Kano and Enugu.

Luqmon Animashaun, Chairman, Aviation Union Grand Alliance, who confirmed payment said those who have received banks alerts were jubilating that the exercise and the stress they went through was not in futility.

The first 1,000 cleared and forwarded for credit after the exercise are said to have received their money.

One of the beneficiaries, Lasaki Akintomiwa said, finally, they have been led out of the woods of deprivation and entitlement denial by the God sent Minister of Finance, Hajia Zainab Ahmed.

About 4,000 people of the ex-staff were cleared in Lagos during the verification exercise.