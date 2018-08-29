180 Nigerians to be repatriated from North African countries today

In continuation of the repatriation of Nigerians from Libya, another batch of 180 citizens of the country would Wednesday, August 29th return from the troubled North African countries.

This is as another batch of Nigerians are awaiting deportation from Germany Thursday next week.

A source close to Aviation Security (AVSEC), a department under the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Wednesday, August 29th, said at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos that the returnees would be assisted back to the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), which has been responsible for repatriation of Nigerians from Libya in recent time.

The returnees would also be received by officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) at the airport.

The returnees are Nigerians who had attempted to travel to Europe through the desert and Mediterranean Seas and other illegal channels, but were caught in the web of crisis that has engulfed Libya in recent time.

The AVSEC source said that the deportees would return to the country through the Lagos Airport at 8pm through a chartered flight from Europe.

Most of the deportees it was learnt are female while no fewer than three of them have medical issues.

No fewer than 2,000 Nigerians have returned from Libya in the past one year through the Lagos Airport with many of them lamenting their sordid treatment in the North African country.

Just recently, a batch of 171 Nigerians were returned from Libya for illegal migration.

The returnees comprised 70 female adults including nine pregnant women, 90 male adults, three Children and eight infants while eight of them returned to the country with bad health related issues.

The returnees had arrived the cargo wing of the Lagos Airport via Buraq Airline with the registration number 5A-DMG at about 8:25 p.m and flight number UZ589. NEMA said that the returnees were brought from Zintan District of Libya.

IFEOMA OKEKE