2019: APC group accuses Akeredolu of working against Buhari’s victory 

A political pressure group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State – Rescue Mandate, has accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of working against the chances of the party and President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming 2019 general election.

The convener of the group, Michael Olorunfemi, while addressing a press conference in Akure , lamented that the Akeredolu-led administration is allegedly marginalising members of the party.

According to him, “It is evidently clear to all and sundry in Ondo APC that anybody who is not a member of Aketi group within APC is not a bona-fide member member of Ondo APC.

“This has gone a long way to create unnecessary opposition and division within the party in the state. As it is observed that virtually all the secretly elected Congress members in Ondo APC are all members of the so-called Aketi group.”

He noted that the governor, as applicable in other climes, failed to unite the party and other aspirants after the controversial September 3, 2016 primary election of the party in the state.

The convener, who stressed that “all these are centred on Mr. Governor’s selfish interest,” stated that “80 percent of core APC members from ACN, CPC, CPC, ANPP are not reckoned with by the governor as APC members.

“He rather embraces and accommodates core PDP members who are now in Aketi group in his government.”

Olorunfemi added that the “Aketi group saga has further disintegrated the party in the state” and over 75 per cent of APC members in the state would have deflected to other opposition parties if not for the love they had for President Buhari.

“This is one of the major reasons why Governor Akeredolu has been seriously mobilising against the direct primary for the forthcoming party primaries,” he said, attributing it also to his insistence on APC former chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun’s tenure elongation.

The group urged the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to urgently intervene into the intra-party crisis in the state so that it will not lead to the loss of the party and President Buhari in the 2019 elections.

YOMI AYELESO, Akure