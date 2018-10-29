2019 election: We will not allow the subversion of voters will- Buhari

President Muhamamdu Buhari on Monday said Nigeria has left that era in which democratic norms are brazenly subverted, with votes awarded to those favoured by the authorities, and the shortchanged told to go to court if they were not happy.

The President stated stated this when he received members of the Joint United Nations, African Union and ECOWAS Good Offices Mission on Elections, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President who assured that the 2019 polls would be free and fair, noted that “ the President has only one vote, governors have a vote each, just like anybody else. Let the people vote for whoever they choose, without their will being tampered with.”

“ I am highly qualified to talk on this, having ended in Supreme Court three times, after participating in elections with disputed results. Where will a man looking for where his next meal would come from, have money to hire lawyers, particularly senior advocates?”

He thanked the joint team for being in touch with our institutions, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He noted that the multi-party democracy gives lots of choice to the people, adding that Nigeria has a vibrant young population, “who trust us to handle their affairs and resources well. A lot depends on leadership.”

President Buhari who stated that the 2015 elections were run with three campaign objectives, including, securing the country, reviving the economy, fighting corruption, added that “ the opposition has not succeeded in faulting us. We are doing our best with the resources available to us.”

The President of ECOWAS Commission, Jean-Claude Brou, in his remarks earlier, said the team came on a solidarity visit to Nigeria before the forthcoming elections, as it did with other countries like Senegal, Mali, Gambia, and others which recently held polls.

He appreciated the strong role Nigeria plays in the sub-region, while also thanking President Buhari for his strides in the fight against corruption and terrorism.

Mohammed Ibn Chambas, while also speaking on behalf of the UN, appreciated what he called “the strong leadership of President Buhari in Nigeria, West Africa, and Africa.”

“You’ve always played politics according to the rules. We will do all that we can to strengthen the institutions. We’re convinced that INEC is ready to provide free and fair elections,”

Tony Ailemen, Abuja