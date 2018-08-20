2019: I want to correct bad representation in my constituency, says Onyenkwere

Chima Uzoma Onyekwere, a House of Representatives aspirant for Ikwuano Umuahia Federal Constituency Abia State on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said that if voted into power in 2019, his agenda would be in the areas of health, education/in-service training, road infrastructure, empowerment of artisans, among other incentives.

Onyekwere, while briefing select newsmen on his intention to run under APGA, described the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), particularly Abia State chapter, as a party run by a cartel.

The aspirant, who is an IT guru and proprietor of Linkserve, described this scenario as sad and not political, and accused all state governors of PDP of high-jacking the party machinery at their respective states, hence, the choice of some of them to try to correct issues through APGA.

“The governors control the party in their states as they appoint the chairmen of the party in their states who are not elected and the President at the centre appoints the national chairman of the party. That is not politics and it is sad,” he said.

According to him, “APGA is the only party that has a reflection of what a party should look like and that is why we came to APGA. The party does extremely well as a political party and giving back to the party true dividend of democracy and is a model party with room for improvement.

“In Abia State, the party is very strong and people from south east have identified themselves with the party as a leading party and is formidable in Abia”.

He posited that most politicians in the state were loved not because of what they have done, but because of being in political positions for a long time.”

Onyenkwere assured that he has all it takes to run for the constituency seat while advising Abians to “make sure your PVC is intact. Everybody’s vote will count and that is why people are buying others’ PVC now. If your votes will not count, people will not be investing money to buy the PVCs. Your PVC will help you enthrone a proper government that can help you earn in four years more than what they will buy your PVC with.”