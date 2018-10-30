2019: INEC recognises pro-Kashamu camp in Ogun, PDP kicks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has formally adopted the list of candidates for Ogun State, submitted to it by Adebayo Dayo-led State Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) which is loyal to Buruji Kashamu, senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District.

The commission in a letter dated October 25, 2018 signed by its acting secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, and addressed to the national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, stated that its decision to adopt the Dayo-led executive is based on the various Federal High Court cases on the true position of the State Executive Committee of the party until they were set aside.

Consequently, the commission said it would only recognise the governorship, National Assembly and State House of Assembly candidates from Kashamu’s camp.

It would be recalled that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party had earlier expelled Kashamu, Adedayo Dayo and two members of the Ogun State chapter of the party over alleged anti-party activities which was later overturned by the court.

But in a swift reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, cautioned that INEC cannot take a list from else where, stressing that the commission has already acknowledged the list of candidates submitted by the national leadership of the party.

Ologbondiyan who displayed the signed copies of the list of candidates PDP had earlier submitted to INEC, described the decision of the commission to accept a list from Dayo’s camp as strange and alien to the extant laws because only the national secretary by law can submit candidate’s list.

“If it claimed that it collected any list outside what the national secretariat of PDP submitted to it, it is a huge compromise. And we say so according to our statutes and all the laws governing elections in Nigeria, INEC cannot take a list from a state of the party. INEC takes list from the national headquarters of the party.

“So if it claimed that it had gone to take any list from anywhere, it is unknown to us and it is unknown to the rule guiding elections in Nigeria.

“They acknowledged all the names that we submitted to them. So, it is to totally strange, unknown to the rules and unknown to the PDP that INEC is claiming that it has another list. We are not aware.”

He however noted that he was yet to confirm if INEC received any communication from the Commission regarding a list from Kashamu-backed exco.

He maintained that a state chapter of any party cannot conduct party primaries.

He said “INEC cannot go and start shopping for list from state chapters. It is unacceptable to the PDP. The party is in court to vacate order.”

The list of candidates earlier submitted by the PDP to INEC as contained in form EC.25C on October 18, 2018 are, Hon. Jelil K. Amusan, for Ogun Central, Barr. Ajibola Kalejaye, Ogun East and Bankole Durotolu D. Ogun West.

According to the document Form CF 002C(I), list of Members House of Representative Candidates submitted to INEC are: Aderinnokun David Olumide, Abeokuta North/Obafemi Owode, Owolabi Kola Balogun, Abeokuta South, Mustapha Sikirulai Adekunle, Ado Odo/Ota, Mrs Ayodele Mujidat Balogun, Egbado North/Imeko Afon, Mrs Wuraola Arojo, Egbado South/Ipokia, Hon. Abuodun Fagbamila, Ifo/Ewekoro, Harrison Adeyemi, Ijebu North/East/Ogun Waterside, Hon. Rasaq Olukemi, Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East and Oluwole Bolarinwa, Ikenne/Shagamu/Remo North.

However, Senator Kashamu commended INEC and the leadership of the party for recognising the Dayo-led Ogun PDP exco.

In a reaction to INEC’s decision, Senator Kashamu stated that in a clear obedience to subsisting court judgments, “our candidates list has been accepted, processed and certified for the forthcoming elections”.

He reiterated his earlier call on party’s elders, leaders and teeming supporters to embark on massive mobilisation and reconciliation for successful outing at the polls.

Kashamu declared that there should be a “No victor, No vanquished” disposition amongst Party members, saying, “we shall all reap from the electoral fortune that will be ours at the 2019 general election”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja