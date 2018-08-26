2019: Proper distribution of democracy dividends would end agitation for restructuring – Ezebuiro

Chinedu Ezebuiro Ezebugwu, a presidential aspirant for the 2019 general election, says his ambition to lead Nigeria to the promise land is a divine call. He also said that his emergence as president would mean the end to the killings in the country and that the reason for the agitation for restructuring is because people are deprived of political and democracy dividends. Excerpts:

You have tried previously to be the president of Nigeria. Why are you back again in the race for 2019?

Well, it was not that it was not successful but you should know I entered with a mission to answer the call of God on my life. And when that call came, I resisted answering that call for two years, and so God allowed me to test the waters of that mission and after that all the fears that I have had were completely dissolved and then God allowed me to leave Nigeria and moved to Germany for my safety and perfection of the mission.

So, how far have you gone in perfecting your mission to be the president of Nigeria?

Well, we formed the narrative in 1992 and now we are going into the conclusive stage for the manifestation of the mission.

Are you saying that the message from God about your ambition is that you are the David of our time? How possible will that be?

I didn’t call myself the David of our time but that is what God calls me.

On which party platform are you going to run for the president of the country in next year’s general election?

Well, God is responsible for all that is going to happen. I started with SDP and by the grace of God my new platform will be made known as we move forward.

In case you become the president of Nigeria in 2019, what will be your mission for the country?

I sent something to you on Nigeria towards the imminent and irreversible manifestation of a new and good Nigeria. Did you read that? If you read that the answer for the question you ask me is there.

When should Nigerians expect you to do your formal declaration towards achieving your ambition of being the president come 2019?

Well, when the hour comes you will know and I am not privileged to expose it now. This God that has kept this relationship between you and me for these years will keep us till the declaration day and I am very surprised that I still kept your number.

What is your take on the call to restructure the country?

You see God has an excellent model for the good and new Nigeria. God wants to make sure that the democratic and political dividends reach every Nigerian no matter where they are located. And so, I hope that those who are talking or calling for restructuring know the meaning of restructuring.The real meaning of restructuring is to make sure that the political and democratic dividends reach every Nigerian no matter where they are located.And that is the model that God has given to me.

What is your reaction on the killings across the country?

I have always said that the real enemy of Nigeria is Satan because God has a very big mandate for Nigeria. And Satan has so many cohorts in Nigeria that revolves around incredible corruption going on in the country so that God’s good wishes for Nigeria do not manifest. And so,these killings you are seeing are the handiwork of Satan and all his cohorts.They are bent on taking over Nigeria for their own selfish end. But unfortunately for Satan, his days and powersresponsible for all these killings are very, very numbered because God’s true plan for Nigeria has irreversibly and irrevocably come. It is only a matter of time and God will use Nigeria to do what he has never done to any other nation before. A day is coming that you will look for the killers you will not see them anymore. You will look for their sponsors you will not see them anymore.

How do you think the war on corruption should be fought?

Well, I think Nigerians should be properly educated.We still don’t have a nation because there are various nations that are gathered together. When God’s chosen leader for Nigeria manifests, every part will reap the benefits of the political and democratic dividends.