400 Shiite members to appear in courts today – IGP

There are indications that the 400 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) will appear in court today at the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Abuja.

This is just as BusinessDay gathered in Abuja on Wednesday that the Federal government is perfecting plans to convey a stakeholders’ meeting to persuade El- Zakzaky’s followers to end protests

The Shiites had, for three consecutive days engaged the security agencies, to reinforce their demands for release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who had been incarcerated by the Federal government since December , 2016, despite court orders for his release.

The group who are also known as Shiite members, were arrested at various locations within the Federal Capital Territory following protest marches that resulted in bloody clashes between them and the Military.

The confrontation with security operatives created tensions and hardships for residents of the FCT, and also resulted in the death of several members of the sect at various locations in the city, as the Shiites went on rampage burning security vehicle at Wuse 11, at the FCT, on Tuesday.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, while speaking with State House Correspondents on the sidelines of the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Emblem launch, on Wednesday, said the Shiites will appear in Court today at the FCT.

“ You know that when we make arrests, the next thing is to take before the law Courts. We are going to take them before the law Court today, this could the Magistrate Court or Federal High Court”

On efforts to ensure long lasting peace , he declared that government was liaising with major stakeholders, including religious stakeholders to end the protests;

“We are liaising with major stakeholders, major religious groups in the country. I think we need to do something to end this crisis as soon as possible and by the grace of God we will end the crisis soon”

The IGP affirmed that the police are well aware of the recent bouts of insecurity that has afflicted the capital city and are taking adequate measures to curb the violence,including dealing with criminals who operate from some hideouts around the city, the IGP said the Police authorities have made deployments to such “ black spots” to flush out criminals from their hideouts;

“We have made some major deployments, and all l can say is that we want to appeal to every body to cooperate with us to end these crisis and by the Grace of God, we will bring the protests to an end”.

Speaking on why security agencies resorted to use of maximum force quell the protest, Idris said they were “ responding to the threats against security of lives and property within the FCT” saying “ it is our responsibilities to take care of security”

The IGP also assured Nigerians of free and fair elections ahead of the 2019 general elections, but appealed to Nigerians to cooperate with security agencies to ensure success during the election