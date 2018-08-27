News
5 states record highest road accidents in three months
Abuja, Kaduna, Ogun, Nasarawa and Niger are the states that recorded the highest road accidents between April –June (Q2) 2018 in Nigeria, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) road transport data released this morning. Out of the 36 states, Abuja recorded 289 accidents which was the highest, followed by Kaduna which had 238,…
Dear PMB, the rule of law is sacrosanct in democracy
President Muhammadu Buhari again pushed the narrative against the observance of the rule of law at the weekend as he...