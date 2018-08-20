742,455 get at least 5 credits as NECO releases June/July results

Out of the 1,041,536 candidates who sat for the 2018/2019 June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the National Examination Council (NECO), only 742,455 got at least five credit passes including Mathematics and the English Language.

This was contained in the result of the exams which NECO released on its official website www.mynecoexams.com on Monday.

According to a statement signed by the acting Registrar of the Council, Abubakar Gana, there is a 0.63 per cent improvement in the general performance of candidates in 2018 compared to the 2017 results.

He added that a total number of 20,181 candidates were involved in examination malpractices, less than the figure of 2017.

Godsgift Onyidinefu, Abuja