‘Ajimobi’s demolition of Ayefele’s music house, malicious’

The leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for expedited court action over the recent demolition of the N800 million Music House of Yinka Ayefele located at Challenge Area of Ibadan.

The Congress in a statement issued by its President, Ayuba Wabba, described the action as “malicious and contemptuous”.

Wabba who frowned at the action of Oyo State Government over a case that is before a competent Court, maintained that such level of impunity should stop.

“We at the Nigeria Labour Congress join other wellg-meaning Nigerians in condemning the demolition of Music House by the Oyo State Government, the building belonging to Yinka Ayefele, the physically challenged music maestro.

“The conduct of the Oyo State Government represents an audacious affront to the Court that gave a restraining order and an assault on public morality.

“This level of impunity is not acceptable to us and cannot be tolerated in any civilised society.

“We believe the government acted maliciously, premeditatively, and with clear intent to cause grievous injury and hurt, the motive of which it is yet to make public.

“Smarting from the round condemnation of the state’s criminal conduct, the Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi in a remorseless outburst gloated that curses placed on him in respect of this matter would not affect him.

“We consider this as another level of impunity and pettiness unbecoming of a Governor and a clear demonstration of lack of capacity to manage public outrage. He should bury his head in shame.

“We hope and pray Governor Ajimobi experiences a rebirth, rediscovers his humanity as well as reconnects with his people in service and humility instead of opening a new war front every other day!

“In our view, the Yinka Ayefele building, other than providing multiple sources of livelihood to many, represented a strong message to our youths that disability is not a barrier to industry or self-actualisation.

“It is a shame that the government is killing this dream in a state with a reputation for individual industry and commerce.

“In light of the foregoing, we call on the government to tender an unreserved apology to Mr Yinka Ayefele, compensate him for his losses as well as promise to be of good behaviour to its citizens!

“We similarly call on the court entertaining this matter to act appropriately against the Oyo State Government for its willful disobedience to its clear and unambiguous order.

“The court needs to do this to protect it’s authority as well as reassure the citizenry that truly no one is above the law,” the statement read.