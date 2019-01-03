Akwa Ibom, Plateau have highest HIV patients in Nigeria – NBS

Akwa Ibom and Plateau states had the highest number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) patients in 2016, while Ekiti recorded the least, according to a Social Statistics report released January 1, 2019, by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
BusinessDay analysis of the NBS report shows that out of a population of 5.4 million in Akwa Ibom that year, there were 227,028 people with HIV, followed by Plateau with 212,600 HIV patients out of a population of 4.2 million.
Ojo Sikiru, a medical practitioner based in Lagos, said that the internal crisis and the disputed economics of the two states may have attributed to the states having the highest HIV patients in Nigeria.
“The crisis in Akwa Ibom which is usually from internally displaced persons from the Cameroon borders and the Fulani herdsmen crisis usually lead to an increase in diseases like sexually transmitted disease and HIV,” Sikiru said by phone.
“Once there is a disruption in an economy it affects the livelihood of people. There will be no access to drugs, awareness and counselling. And it may also force them to look for another source of income, for example, prostitution which will increase the transmission of the virus,” Sikiru further explained.
On a national level, the number of HIV patients in Nigeria increased by 3.2 percent to 3.2 million in 2016 from 3.1 million in 2014, according to the report.
The rise in HIV infestation could be reduced with proper management of funds budgeted for the purpose, says Doyin Odubanjo, Chairman, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria.
“There is a lot of mismanagement of funds and a lot of things that need to be done to control the virus are not taking place. Companies that were given contracts for HIV awareness, counselling and investments are not in existence. So you should not be surprised that the virus is on an increase.”
HIV is a virus that targets and alters the immune system, increasing the risk and impact of other infections and diseases. Without treatment, the infection might progress to an advanced disease stage called AIDS.
According to the World Health Organisation, the higher a person’s socioeconomic status (SES), the more likely they are to enjoy good health, good education, well-paid job, and afford good healthcare.
It is one of the indices that determine productivity of a county’s labour force, which in turn leads to the growth and development of the economy.
The main sources of data for the NBS report are Federal Ministry of Health, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, National Agency for the Control of AIDS/HIV, National AIDS and STDs Control Programme, National Malaria Elimination Programme and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
Tags: Akwa Ibom State
, HIV
, HIV AIDs
, new hiv infections
, PLATEAU STATE