Apapa gridlock persists one month after Osinbajo’s intervention

More than one month after Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited the ports in Lagos and ordered a 72-hour joint operation by security operatives to clear the gridlock in Apapa, very little progress has been achieved in this regard.

Osinbajo, who paid an unscheduled visit to Apapa at the peak of the gridlock on July 20, directed relevant government agencies to embark on the decongestion of the Wharf Roads and the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway to allow for free flow of traffic.

Less than a week after, the Vice President

accompanied by the Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode and the Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi, on July 26, 2018 held a meeting with stakeholders on the traffic management mechanisms at the Western Naval Command, Apapa.

However, a visit to the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa on Wednesday revealed that several cargoes and containers remain trapped inside the port despite the deployment of over 1,000 security personnel by the Lagos State Police Command and others in an operation tagged ‘Operation Restore Sanity’.

Godwin Onyekachi, president, Nigerian Importers Integrity Association (NIIA), described the Vice President’s order as “cosmetic”, arguing that a lasting solution lies in addressing the core problems that led to the gridlock.

According to him, “Deploying security operatives in their large number was an interim measure that cannot address the major problem.

He said that the major problem was the collapse of the Apapa–Oshodi Expressway, the major entry and exit points for the ports that has been neglected for several years by the Federal Government.

This situation, he noted, forces truckers to use the Apapa-Ijora-Wharf road, which is very narrow and has been under construction for more than a year.

“Traffic on the Apapa-Ijora-Wharf road has been further compounded due to the closure of the outbound lane of the Apapa-Ijora bridge.

“As we speak, the top layers of the bridge have removed and the job abandoned for more than two months. Consequently, truckers are restricted to the Leventis exit lane to exit Apapa,” Onyekachi added.

“The Leventis lane is very narrow and is filled with potholes and locked down by high traffic because of several truck garages and heavy oil tanker traffic on it.”

Some truck drivers, who expressed frustration said a lot more effort is required by officials of the Nigerian Navy, who now lead the traffic management effort in Apapa, to improve the situation.

One of the truck drivers, who identified himself as Saheed Ahmed, said he spent four days to move from Costain to Marine Bridge, Apapa – a journey that is typically less than 15 minutes under normal circumstances.

Speaking with frustration, he said, “I have been on this queue for the past four days from Costain to get to the tail end of the Marine Bridge (in Apapa). There are other truck drivers who are still stuck in traffic and they have spent close to two weeks. I also had to part with some money to be able to get here.”

Several other truck drivers expressed frustration at the modus operandi of the Nigerian Navy and other traffic control officials, accusing them of seeing their task force as opportunity to make quick money.

“Since Tuesday that I came (into Lagos), I have spent nothing less than N30,000. I was told to turn back from Costain. Then I had to spend another money to reach here (Ijora). All the security operatives asked me to part with some money else they will turn me back. The traffic is only moving for truck drivers who part with money but if you don’t have money you will remain there like it is your parking space,” another truck driver, Abubakar Sanni said.

The truck drivers also complained of sleep and food deprivation as well as lack of sanitary facilities while being stuck in the notorious gridlock.

“I have spent two days already and I am yet to get to wharf. Before I get to Wharf and load my cargo, it might take me till tomorrow,” another truck driver, Ahmed Musibau, lamented.

One of the Naval officials controlling traffic at Leventis, Apapa, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak, said the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and truck owners/drivers cannot exonerate themselves from blame over the gridlock.

He said, “There are a lot of trucks parked and idling away on the port access roads without any business in the port and contributing to the traffic gridlock.

“NPA needs to support and redirect the Navy in managing the traffic by regulating what trucks should have access to the ports and deploying their tow trucks to remove idle or broken down trucks contributing to the gridlock.”

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE