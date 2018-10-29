Buhari to host Canadian Governor General Rt. Hon. Julie Payette 

President Muhammmadu Buhari will today, (Monday ) receive the Governor General of Canada , Rt. Hon. Julie Payette at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

The visit of the Canadian Leader is coming on the heels of the first ever investment summit in Abuja, aimed at unlocking investment opportunities to Canadian investors.

Trade relations between Nigeria and Canada indicates that Nigeria was Canada’s largest bilateral merchandise in sub- Saharan Africa , with bilateral trade hitting $1.7b, in 2017.

Canada’s main imports which consist of mineral fuels and oils, cocoa, rubber, lead and processed foods, totaled $1.04b, with exports to Nigeria totaling $434.6 million, making Nigeria the third largest export market in Africa.

Canada exports to Nigeria include a wide range of products, including wheat, manufacturing equipment, software, aircrafts, and cars.

BusinessDay gathered that the summit which holds in Abuja from 5th and 6th November, will attract top investors from both the public and private sectors from both countries.

The event which is being put together by the Nigerian High Commission in Canada, in collaboration with Prime Essentials Development & Investment Ltd (PEDI), will host the first Nigeria-Canada Investment Summit from November 5th to 6th, 2018 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja with the theme: Fostering Strong Business Partnerships into The Future.

The investment summit will also provide a viable platform for networking between Nigerian & Canadian businesses.

The event is also expected to create an avenue that brings together business communities of Nigeria and Canada and explore opportunities that will encourage mutually beneficial investment and trading relationship between the two countries.

Canada is one of the countries currently providing security assistance to Nigeria in the area of counter terrorism, through training on investigation and interrogation techniques , and on post- explosion investigation techniques in accordance with international standards and human rights.

The country also provide Nigeria with technical assistance in strengthening border control, criminal justice systems and the capacity of law enforcement authorities to prevent and address terrorism in the region

BusinessDay gathered that both President Buhari and his guest will address the Media on strengthening relationships between the two countries at the end of the visit.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja