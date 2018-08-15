Here are BusinessDay top photos of the day for Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (right), exchanging pleasantries with National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left) while APC Lagos Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (middle), watches with admiration during APC Stakeholders meeting at the Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
L-R: Taiwo Akerele, chief of staff to Edo State governor; Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor; Parminder Brar, lead financial management specialist, Governance Global Practice, and Adetunji Oredipe, senior agricultural economist, World Bank, during a lunch with the governor at the Government House, in Benin City.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd left); National Leader, All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (3rd right); APC Chairman, Lagos State Chapter, Alhaji Tunde Balogun (2nd right); Party Chieftain, Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun (right); Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa (2nd left) and APC Lagos Deputy Chairman, Chief Sunny Ajose (left) during APC Stakeholders meeting at the Party Secretariat, Acme Road, Ogba, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018.
Deplorable State Road at Isefun Camp, David Road, Ayobo Area in Lagos State.
Ogbonnaya Onu, minister of science and technology, (2nd left) presenting a key of a Kia Rio car to Aliyu Giwa, traditional medicine practitioner, (right), for his effort in curing prostate cancer and other sickness with herbs, in Okene in Kogi State. With them are Stephen Ocheni, minister of state for labour, productivity and employment, (3rd left); AbdulGaniyu Aminu, deputy director, press and public relations, (L) and others.
A cross-section of the NYSC Batch B Corp members during their closing ceremony at Wailo NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Bauchi state.