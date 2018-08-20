Here are BusinessDay top photos of the day for Monday, August 20th, 2018.
L-R: Oghenevwoke Ighure, executive director, digital services, BusinessDay; Chiamaka Osuchukwu, a participant ; Feyi Olubodun, CEO, Insight Publicis/speaker; Gbenga Omolokun, COO, VFD Group/speaker and Hameed Salman, a participant, at The CEO Apprentice, an entrepreneurship program for teenagers organized by BusinessDay Media in Lagos. Pic by Pius Okeosisi.
L-R: Udoma Udo Udoma, minister of budget and national planning; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Ade Ipaye, Deputy Chief of Staff, during the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) Focus Labs Central Steering Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja., yesterday.
Adam Nuru, managing director, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), (r), with Abdurrazaq Balogun, executive secretary/CEO, Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), during a courtesy visit to the Management of FCMB by LSSTF at the Bank’s head office in Lagos, yesterday.
Late hour rushing for Eid-e-Kabir Ram at Diko Market, Suleja Local Government Area Council in Niger State. Pic by Tunde Adeniyi