by Anthony Nlebem

August 23, 2018 | 2:14 am
Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State governor (middle), with his wife, Bolanle Ambode (right) and Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, Oloja of Epe, (left) during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration at Epe on Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018

Here are BusinessDay top photos for Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018.

L-R: Senator Anthony Adefuye; Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Kolade Alabi, chairman, Bariga LCDA, and Abdusalau Ahmed, chairman, Somolu LCDA, during the visit of Osinbajo to Bariga/Somolu LCDA, Lagos, where he addresses a town hall meeting.

 

L-R: Felix Onwuchekwa Nwabuko, managing director/chief executive officer, Presco Plc.; Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor, and his wife, Betsy Obaseki, at the Stakeholder Workshop on Sustainable palm oil development in Edo State by Tropical Forest Alliance 2020 Africa Palm Oil Initiative (TFA2020 APOI) in Benin City.

 

L-R Mr Emmanuel Emefienem, Executive Director, Sterling Bank; Prof Roseline Konya, Rivers State Commissioner for Environment and Chief Daniel Okeke, MD/CEO Express Concerns Ltd during the Official Unveiling of Sterling Bank’s Recycled Arts at Station Round about, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

